In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class [2018-2022] vs Kodiaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Kodiaq
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|₹ 36.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|14.86 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4