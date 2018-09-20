HT Auto
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1200 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm189 bhp @
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
239-
Engine Type
M264 Turbo with EQ Boost2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7-
Battery
48 Volt-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,54,90346,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
50,01,00040,50,000
RTO
5,29,1004,34,000
Insurance
2,24,3031,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,23,6951,00,422
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Mercedes-Benz has been steadily tightening its grip over the crown in the Indian luxury car space with both its SUVs as well as sedan models combining to provide a solid surge to sales. The ratio of demand - and therefore orders - between the two body styles is nearly similar and timely updates to proven performers...

Read More

2022 Mercedes C-Class petrol drive review: Calm comfort clicks ‘cool’ button

