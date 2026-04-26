In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class [2018-2022] vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Countryman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4