C-Class [2018-2022] vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class [2018-2022] Cooper convertible Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 50.01 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage - 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.