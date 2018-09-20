|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|239
|-
|Engine Type
|M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
|M264 Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.7
|-
|Battery
|48 Volt
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹57,54,903
|₹78,03,177
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹50,01,000
|₹68,00,000
|RTO
|₹5,29,100
|₹7,09,000
|Insurance
|₹2,24,303
|₹2,93,677
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,23,695
|₹1,67,720
Mercedes-Benz has been steadily tightening its grip over the crown in the Indian luxury car space with both its SUVs as well as sedan models combining to provide a solid surge to sales. The ratio of demand - and therefore orders - between the two body styles is nearly similar and timely updates to proven performers...Read More