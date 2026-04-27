In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class [2018-2022] vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4