|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|1470 Nm
|450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|639 bhp
|380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine Type
|M177 Biturbo V8
|Twin-Turbo Flat-6
|Battery Capacity
|6.1 kWh
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|2.9 seconds
|4.2 seconds
|Battery
|6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Max Motor Performance
|204 bhp 1470 Nm
|-
|Engine
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|316 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹3,76,58,512
|₹1,93,62,399
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,30,00,000
|₹1,69,27,000
|RTO
|₹33,54,000
|₹17,50,700
|Insurance
|₹13,04,012
|₹6,84,199
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹8,09,428
|₹4,16,173