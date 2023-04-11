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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 63 s e performance 911 gt3
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 3.3 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage12.65 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1470 Nm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
639 bhp503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8Naturally Aspirated
Battery Capacity
6.1 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds3.4 seconds
Battery
6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp, 1470 Nm-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
316 Kmph318 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20315 / 30 R21
Length
5054 mm4573 mm
Wheelbase
2951 mm2457 mm
Height
1447 mm1279 mm
Width
1953 mm1852 mm
Bootspace
461 litres132 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres64 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,76,58,5123,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
33,54,00028,03,600
Insurance
13,04,01210,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,09,4286,74,733

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