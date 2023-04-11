HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs Porsche 911 GT3

AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
911 Carrera
₹1.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1470 Nm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
639 bhp380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Battery Capacity
6.1 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds4.2 seconds
Battery
6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp 1470 Nm-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
316 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,76,58,5121,93,62,399
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,00,0001,69,27,000
RTO
33,54,00017,50,700
Insurance
13,04,0126,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,09,4284,16,173
