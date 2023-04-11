HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1470 Nm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
639 bhp326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8OM656 Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
6.1 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds6.4 seconds
Battery
6.1 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp 1470 Nm-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
316 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraAuto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,76,58,5122,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
33,54,00032,41,500
Insurance
13,04,01210,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,09,4286,39,589
