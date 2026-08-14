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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 4-door coupe 911 gt3
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.6 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.8 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2500 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.85-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 6250 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
315-
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8Naturally Aspirated
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.23.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20315 / 30 R21
Length
50544573 mm
Wheelbase
29512457 mm
Height
14471279 mm
Width
19531852 mm
Bootspace
461132 litres
No of Seating Rows
21 Rows
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
42 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6564 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,97,45,5033,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,50,0002,74,96,000
RTO
26,59,00028,03,600
Insurance
10,36,00310,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,39,3466,74,733

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