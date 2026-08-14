hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs GT-R

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 4-door coupe Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 2.6 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage8.8 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2500 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.858.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 6250 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
315315 Kmph
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V83.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575627 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.23 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.36.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20255 / 40 R20
Length
50544710 mm
Wheelbase
29512780 mm
Height
14471370 mm
Width
19531895 mm
Bootspace
461315 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
42 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6574 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / BlackBlack Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchIndividual
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,97,45,5032,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,50,0002,12,40,272
RTO
26,59,00021,78,027
Insurance
10,36,0038,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,39,3465,21,642

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants
14 Aug 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to come back, new Maharashtra EV policy detailed
26 May 2025
The new Nissan GR-R is on the card and it claims to come reinventing the notion of a sportscar.
Godzilla will be back, promises Nissan as a new GT-R is on the card
25 May 2025
Tata and Mahindra were the two top EV manufacturers with minimal electricity consumption, as compared to Tesla and BYD models.
Tata Motors and Mahindra topped global EV efficiency rankings, outrunning Tesla and BYD
14 Aug 2026
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype will be the first electric model to be based on the AMG.EA platform
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype teased with active aero ahead of 2026 debut
7 Feb 2026
The next-generation Nissan GT-R is in the early stages of development, set to adopt a hybrid V6 powertrain instead of going fully electric
Godzilla returns? Next-gen Nissan GT-R on the cards with hybrid V6 muscle
5 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
14 Sept 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can now seat five people, instead of four.
2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover
15 Jun 2021
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers