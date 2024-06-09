AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 4-door coupe Maybach gls [2021-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.6 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Mileage 8.85 kmpl 8.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.85 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.