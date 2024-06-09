HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.85 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt 4-door coupe Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.6 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage8.85 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Cylinders88

AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2500 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.858.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 6250 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
315-
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
575765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.36.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
50545205
Wheelbase
29513135
Height
14471838
Width
19532030
Bootspace
461520
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
6590
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,97,45,5032,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,50,0002,43,10,000
RTO
26,59,00024,85,000
Insurance
10,36,0039,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,39,3465,96,765

