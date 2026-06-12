In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gt 4-door coupe
|G-class
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6