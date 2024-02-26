Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG GT vs Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GT vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt Land cruiser
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 2.64 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage8.06 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders86
...Read More

Filters
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.06-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
318-
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8V6 3.3L Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,37,4382,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
2,63,83,6602,10,00,000
RTO
26,49,09626,39,730
Insurance
6,04,3825,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,37,0245,20,607

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you own this SUV.
    Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options
    26 Feb 2024
    BYD is showcasing its ambitions with a lineup that includes a 1,200-horsepower luxury SUV capable of floating on water, highlighting its technological prowess and its entry into the luxury market.
    BYD’s floating car takes centre stage at Geneva Motor Show. Check details
    27 Feb 2024
    The Taigun is offered with two petrol engine options.
    Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 vs Taigun 1.0 TSI: Should you spend the extra money?
    24 Feb 2024
    Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are two of the flagship and best-selling models from the Japanese auto giant. Both have seen high demand and longe waiting periods since launch.
    Toyota Innova, Urban Cruiser HyRyder waiting period reduce
    23 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     