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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 2.64 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage8 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.068.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
318315 Kmph
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V83.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5627 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.63 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.76.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20255 / 40 R20
Length
45514710 mm
Wheelbase
26302780 mm
Kerb Weight
16301752 kg
Height
12871370 mm
Width
20071895 mm
Bootspace
286315 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
24 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7574 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoIndividual
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,37,4382,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,63,83,6602,12,40,272
RTO
26,49,09621,78,027
Insurance
6,04,3828,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,37,0245,21,642

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