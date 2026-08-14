AMG GT vs S-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt S-coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.64 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 8 kmpl 7.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.