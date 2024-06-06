HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG GT vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8.06 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.64 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage8.06 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders88

Filters
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.068.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
318-
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
604.5765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.76.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
45515205
Wheelbase
26303135
Kerb Weight
16302785
Height
12871838
Width
20072030
Bootspace
286520
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25
Doors
25
Fuel Tank Capacity
7590
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,37,4382,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,63,83,6602,43,10,000
RTO
26,49,09624,85,000
Insurance
6,04,3829,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,37,0245,96,765

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    The Nissan Hyper Force Concept dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028.
    Nissan's electrified future: Solid-State Battery powered GT-R on the horizon?
    9 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
    29 May 2024
    View all
     