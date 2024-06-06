AMG GT vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt Maybach gls [2021-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.64 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Mileage 8.06 kmpl 8.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8.06 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.