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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt G-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.64 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage8 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
8.06-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
318-
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.76.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R2020
Length
45514825 mm
Wheelbase
26302890 mm
Kerb Weight
1630-
Height
12871973 mm
Width
20072187 mm
Bootspace
286640 L
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75100 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,37,4383,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,63,83,6602,90,00,000
RTO
26,49,09636,79,000
Insurance
6,04,38211,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,37,0247,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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