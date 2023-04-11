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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GT vs AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gt Amg gt 63 s e performance
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.64 Cr₹ 3.3 Cr
Mileage8 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.06-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
318-
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8M177 Biturbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.62.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.76.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20295 / 35 R20
Length
45515054 mm
Wheelbase
26302951 mm
Kerb Weight
1630-
Height
12871447 mm
Width
20071953 mm
Bootspace
286461 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
24 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7565 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackDual Tone
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack, Magma Grey / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,37,4383,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
2,63,83,6603,30,00,000
RTO
26,49,09633,54,000
Insurance
6,04,38213,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,37,0248,09,428

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