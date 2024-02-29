In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe 2020-2024 Macan ev Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.53 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 2999 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)