AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe [2020-2024] S-class [2021-2026] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.53 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range - - Mileage 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl 12 to 18 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2999 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.