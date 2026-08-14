In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
|Eqc
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs