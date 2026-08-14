AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 83.1 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 9.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.