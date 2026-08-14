AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 83.1 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 9.5 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.