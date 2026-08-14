In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-