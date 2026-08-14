In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4