AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 83.1 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 9.5 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2996 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.