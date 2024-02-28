Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLC43 Coupe vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg glc43 coupe Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 83.1 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage9.5 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2996 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
AMG GLC43 Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
4MATIC
₹83.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 2500 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.512.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
385 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6271125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,47,4061,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
83,10,0001,08,90,000
RTO
8,85,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,51,9064,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,05,2102,74,200
Expert Rating
-

