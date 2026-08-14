AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] Eqc Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 9.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.