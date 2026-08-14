In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gla35
|Xc60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4