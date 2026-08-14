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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gla35 Xc60
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 63.5 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Mileage13.4 kmpl 12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
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Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0LFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.1 seconds6.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
302 bhp @ 5800 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo, Sequential
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph180 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping ControlIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping ControlDouble Wishbone Suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres483 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres71 litres
Length
4436 mm4708 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm2865 mm
Height
1588 mm1655 mm
Width
1849 mm1902 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
SilverChrome Finish
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
82
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteNappa Leather
Interiors
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium TrimDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium TrimAmber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,01,58979,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
63,50,00068,90,000
RTO
6,45,3307,18,000
Insurance
1,05,7592,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,52,6401,69,923
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

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