In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gla35
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4