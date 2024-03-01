In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 58.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLA35 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gla35 Fortuner legender Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 58.8 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 13.4 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4