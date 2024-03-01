Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLA35 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gla35 Fortuner legender
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 58.8 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage13.4 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹58.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.4714.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
302 bhp @ 5800 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L M260 Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.110.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,55,70051,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
58,80,00043,66,000
RTO
6,17,0005,56,080
Insurance
2,58,2001,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,45,2061,10,059
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

