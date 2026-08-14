In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gla35
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4