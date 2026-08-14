In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gla35
|Clubman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4