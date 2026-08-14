hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAMG GLA35 vs GLC

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gla35 Glc
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 63.5 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage13.4 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Ambient Lighting View
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.1 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
302 bhp @ 5800 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control-
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
435 litres620 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres62 litres
Length
4436 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm2888 mm
Height
1588 mm1640 mm
Width
1849 mm1890 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingHands-Free
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
8-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesAdaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,01,58990,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
63,50,00077,00,000
RTO
6,45,3309,91,500
Insurance
1,05,7593,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,52,6401,93,883
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the GLC L EV in China, and has yet to reveal any plan to bring it to the Indian market.
Why Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV could be a highly successful electric car in India? An analysis
27 Apr 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the China-specific electric GLC L at Auto China 2026 with five-seat and six-seat configurations.
Mercedes launches BMW iX3 LWB rival GLC L in China. Will it come to India?
27 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is expected to enter the market sometime in 2026, as a successor to the EQC.
New design grille to 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen: Key 6 exciting features of Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
9 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
5 Aug 2023
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers