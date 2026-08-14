In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLA35 vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gla35
|Eqb
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)