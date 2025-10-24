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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs Land cruiser
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-11 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Dashboard
Right Side View
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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)V6 3.3L Turbo
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs4-Link Rigid
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21265 / 55 R20
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21265 / 55 R20
Width
1926 mm1980 mm
Length
5223 mm4985 mm
Height
1518 mm1945 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-LED on front, Halogen on rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch12.3 inch
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
1514
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
NoYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,17,75,000
RTO
58,00027,75,875
Insurance
9,71,9298,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7485,46,429

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