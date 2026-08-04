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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs Macan ev
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 1.22 Cr
Range526 km/charge591 -641 km/charge
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh100 kWh
Charging Time-9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds5.7 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm356 bhp, 563 Nm
Driving Range
526 Km641 km
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axlePermanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21R22
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21R22
Width
1926 mm2152 mm
Length
5223 mm-
Height
1518 mm-
Wheelbase
3210 mm2893 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres-
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-LED on front, LED on rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch10.9 inch
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
156+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
Find My Car
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trimBlack, Turbonite
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4291,27,12,647
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0001,21,62,000
RTO
58,00054,000
Insurance
9,71,9294,96,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7482,73,244

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