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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs 911
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-6 to 10.64 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds4.2 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsMulti-link rear suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres5.6 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21235 / 40 R19
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21295 / 35 R20
Width
1926 mm1852 mm
Length
5223 mm4519 mm
Height
1518 mm1298 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2450 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg1505 kg
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres132 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticRemote Operated
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-LED on front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Puddle Lamps
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
156+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
All-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trimBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,11,29,000
RTO
58,00021,66,900
Insurance
9,71,92929,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7485,01,354
Expert Rating
-

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