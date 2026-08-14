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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs S-coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-7.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km620
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres5.8
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21255 / 35 R20
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21285 / 35 R20
Width
1926 mm1913
Length
5223 mm5027
Height
1518 mm1412
Wheelbase
3210 mm2945
Kerb Weight
2655 kg2080
Doors
4 Doors2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
610 litres400
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way2 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-LED on front, LED on rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
Gesture Control
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
156+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
DVD Playback
NoYes
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trimBlack, Porcelain / Espresso Brown, Bengal Red / Black, Crystal Grey / Black, Saddle Brown / Black, Porcelain / Deep-Sea Blue, Porcelain / Tizian Red
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4293,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
58,00026,11,730
Insurance
9,71,92926,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7486,71,171

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