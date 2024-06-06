HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km765
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres6.26
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21285 / 45 R22
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21325 / 40 R22
Width
1926 mm2030
Length
5223 mm5205
Height
1518 mm1838
Wheelbase
3210 mm3135
Kerb Weight
2655 kg2785
Doors
4 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
610 litres520
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Adjustment
10 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
58,00024,85,000
Insurance
9,71,9299,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7485,96,765

