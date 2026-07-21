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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs Maybach GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs Maybach gls
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Left Side View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km765 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres6.26 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21285 / 45 R22
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21325 / 40 R22
Width
1926 mm2157 mm
Length
5223 mm5208 mm
Height
1518 mm1838 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm3135 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg2825 kg
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres520 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsChrome Inserts
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
All-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000Warranty (Years)
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
--
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch12.3 inch
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
1527
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
NoNo
Find My Car
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trimBlack with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4293,13,96,419
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,75,00,000
RTO
58,00028,04,000
Insurance
9,71,92910,91,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7486,74,831

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