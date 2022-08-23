|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.4 seconds
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|751 bhp 1020 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|526 Km
|765
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Twin Turbo
|Battery
|107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹2,55,30,429
|₹2,77,64,405
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,45,00,000
|₹2,43,10,000
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹24,85,000
|Insurance
|₹9,71,929
|₹9,68,905
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,48,748
|₹5,96,765