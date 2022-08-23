Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.4 seconds
|6.4 seconds
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Diesel
|Max Motor Performance
|751 bhp 1020 Nm
|Driving Range
|526 Km
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Turbocharged
|Battery
|107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Auto Steering
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹2,55,30,429
|₹2,97,56,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,45,00,000
|₹2,55,00,000
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹32,41,500
|Insurance
|₹9,71,929
|₹10,14,794
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,48,748
|₹6,39,589