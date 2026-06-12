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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg eqs G-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.45 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Range526 km/charge-
Mileage-8.47 to 10 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres6.6 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21R20
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R2120
Width
1926 mm2187 mm
Length
5223 mm4825 mm
Height
1518 mm1973 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2890 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
610 litres640 L
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Shift Indicator
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
All-
One Touch - Up
All-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlights
LED-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
-LED - Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
15-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherNappa Leather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4293,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
58,00036,79,000
Insurance
9,71,92911,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7487,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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