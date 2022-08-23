HT Auto
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds6.4 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)OM656 Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm-
Driving Range
526 Km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Parking Assist
360 CameraAuto Steering
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,55,30,4292,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
2,45,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
58,00032,41,500
Insurance
9,71,92910,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,48,7486,39,589
