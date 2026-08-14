In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG EQS vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg eqs
|Amg gt 4-door coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Range
|526 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-