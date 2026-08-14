In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E63 vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e63
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6