hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAMG E63 vs Taycan

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E63 vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e63 Taycan
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage8.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity3982 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG E63
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
S 4MATIC Plus
₹1.70 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Taillight
Rear Seats
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
8.62-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
604 bhp @ 5750 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
300-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
569-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 30 R20-
Ground Clearance
127127 mm
Length
49844963 mm
Wheelbase
29392900 mm
Kerb Weight
1950-
Height
14601379 mm
Width
19072144 mm
Bootspace
371-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Black with Metal-weave Trim-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,67,00,000
RTO
17,54,00054,000
Insurance
6,87,0146,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8733,74,545

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The MY27 Porsche Taycan range introduces virtual shifting technology and updated cabin software.
MY27 Porsche Taycan gets E-Shift, new infotainment and Manthey Kit option
18 Jun 2026
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes to set a new record.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit sets new record on the Nurburgring
8 May 2026
Mercedes-Benz has been aiming to axe the V8 engine from its lineup.
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
29 May 2022
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
10 Jun 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers