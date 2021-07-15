|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.62
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|300
|230 Kmph
|Engine Type
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|569
|302 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.4
|5.4 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|₹4,17,873
|₹NaN