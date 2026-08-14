In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E63 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e63
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6