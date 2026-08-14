In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E63 vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e63
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6