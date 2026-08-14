AMG E63 vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e63 Gt-r Brand Mercedes-Benz Nissan Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.