Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

AMG E63
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
S 4MATIC Plus
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2500 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
8.62-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
604 bhp @ 5750 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
300-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
569550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.44.9 Sec
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,39,00,000
RTO
17,54,0005,45,773
Insurance
6,87,0141,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8733,13,494

