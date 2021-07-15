Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|858Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.62
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|402.3bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Top Speed
|300
|-
|Engine Type
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|569
|550 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.4
|4.9 Sec
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,94,41,514
|₹1,45,85,273
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,00,000
|₹1,39,00,000
|RTO
|₹17,54,000
|₹5,45,773
|Insurance
|₹6,87,014
|₹1,39,000
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,17,873
|₹3,13,494