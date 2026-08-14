In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E63 vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e63
|Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6