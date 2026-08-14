AMG E63 vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e63 Amg gle coupe [2020-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 1.53 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.