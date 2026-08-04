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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 cabriolet Taycan
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage11.48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2999 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Parking Camera Display
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm402 bhp, 410 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19-
Ground Clearance
114 mm127 mm
Length
4953 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2900 mm
Height
1447 mm1379 mm
Kerb Weight
1969 kg-
Width
1852 mm2144 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
371 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
LED-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87,2641,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,67,00,000
RTO
13,54,00054,000
Insurance
5,32,7646,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,19,9853,74,545

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