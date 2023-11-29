In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Rwd. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 79.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less